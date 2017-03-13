LSU pitcher Alden Cartwright announced on Twitter today he’s ending his baseball career.

“Today is the day I will close the chapter of my life that included my baseball career,” he said in the Tweet. “As [a] child, I dreamed of the opportunity to play baseball at the greatest university in the country, Louisiana State University. I did not have expectations on how good or how bad my career would be…I just wanted the opportunity to play for the greatest program and fans in college baseball.”

I have decided to end my baseball career and start a new chapter in life. I have more to say than twitter allows, so I attached a note… pic.twitter.com/HraQyMKAgM — Alden Cartwright (@ACartwright32) March 13, 2017

Cartwright suffered an elbow injury that ended his 2016 season.

