LSU pitcher Alden Cartwright announced on Twitter today he’s ending his baseball career.

“Today is the day I will close the chapter of my life that included my baseball career,” he said in the Tweet. “As [a] child, I dreamed of the opportunity to play baseball at the greatest university in the country, Louisiana State University. I did not have expectations on how good or how bad my career would be…I just wanted the opportunity to play for the greatest program and fans in college baseball.”

Cartwright suffered an elbow injury that ended his 2016 season.

Comments