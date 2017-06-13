*Editor’s Note: Players are still being selected in the MLB draft. We’ll update this as players are selected.

Alex Lange

Alex Lange was selected by the Chicago Cubs in Round 1 of the MLB Draft. He was the 30th pick overall.

Greg Deichmann

Kramer Robertson

Cole Freeman

Comments

Greg Deichmann was selected by the Oakland A’s in Round 2 of the MLB Draft. H was the 43rd pick.Kramer Robertson was selected by the Saint Louis Cardinals in Round 4 of the MLB Draft. He was the 124th pick.Cole Freeman was selected by the Washington Nationals in Round 4 of the MLB Draft. He was the 133rd pick.