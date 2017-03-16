Close to midnight on Wednesday, LSU sent out an emergency text regarding a reported abduction near a “sorority area,” The Advocate reports.

“This incident is currently under investigation, and we can assure everyone that a thorough investigation is being conducted utilizing every resource available,” LSU said in a statement, according to The Advocate.

“These types of incidents are uncommon at LSU, and we do not tolerate these things occurring on our campus and to members of the LSU family.”

The suspect was described in the text as “an armed male with dreadlocks, a black shirt and pants.” It also says he was driving a stolen gray Hyundai Elantra.

The victim in the incident is now safe, according to the text.

