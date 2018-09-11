How is LSU preparing for Auburn?

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

Change is apparently coming to the LSU offense.

Coming off a self-described “flat” offensive performance, LSU coach Ed Orgeron vowed his staff would be making changes to correct breakdowns in pass protection and elevate the passing game as a whole.

No. 12 LSU (2-0) hasn’t been the balanced, air-it-out offense that was promised all offseason. Game script has led to LSU going conservative in the second half of both games, but ranking No. 114 nationally in passing yardage (145.5 YPG) and second-to-last in the SEC isn’t going to cut it long term.

Image: Tiger Rag