Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

How is LSU preparing for Auburn?

James Moran James Moran
3 hours ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

 

Change is apparently coming to the LSU offense.

Coming off a self-described “flat” offensive performance, LSU coach Ed Orgeron vowed his staff would be making changes to correct breakdowns in pass protection and elevate the passing game as a whole.

No. 12 LSU (2-0) hasn’t been the balanced, air-it-out offense that was promised all offseason. Game script has led to LSU going conservative in the second half of both games, but ranking No. 114 nationally in passing yardage (145.5 YPG) and second-to-last in the SEC isn’t going to cut it long term.

Read More and Comment

Image: Tiger Rag

 

James Moran

James Moran

Editor, Tiger Rag

View all posts

You may also like

Get Tickets Now!

Fifolet Halloween Festival

september

11sepalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist

11sep(sep 11)4:30 pm(sep 11)4:30 pmTaco Tuesday

11sep(sep 11)7:00 pmTrivia Tuesday at Rotolo's

11sep(sep 11)7:30 pm(sep 11)7:30 pmPunch Brothers

12sep(sep 12)7:00 pm(sep 12)7:00 pmTavern Trivia

Place du Plantier welcomes you home!

Place du Plantier Apartment Homes

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X