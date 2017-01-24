An LSU professor of African and African American Students and Sociology is one of the authors behind the new book “South Baton Rouge,” according to a University Relations news release. Lori Latrice Martin co-authored the book with Raymond A. Jetson.

The book details the history of South Baton Rouge, an area in the city of great historical importance to African Americans. The locations was one of the first places African Americans could receive a high school education in Louisiana and where the Baton Rouge Bus Boycott was held. The community was a refuge filled with African American restaurants, theaters and other businesses.

“As the city celebrates the 200th anniversary of its incorporation, we want to make sure that the history and contributions of black communities, such as South Baton Rouge, are not forgotten,” Martin said in the release.

“South Baton Rouge” is available on Amazon.

