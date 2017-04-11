LSU professor’s documentary to air on national TV
LSU English Professor James V. Catano’s documentary “An Enduring Legacy: Louisiana’s Croatian-Americans” will air on Louisiana Public Broadcasting as part of “Reel South,” a PBS series of films about the culture of the South, according to a University Relations news release. Catano’s film shares the lives of four Croatian-Americans in an oyster farming community.
A special screening for the film will be held April 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the LPB Studios, according to the release. The film will air on LPB on April 21 at 9:30 p.m.
MOVIE SCREENING
DATE: April 18
PLACE: Louisiana Public Broadcasting Studios, 7733 Perkins Road
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
FOOD: Seafood will be provided at 6 p.m.
PLACE: Louisiana Public Broadcasting Studios, 7733 Perkins Road
TIME: 6:30 p.m.
FOOD: Seafood will be provided at 6 p.m.