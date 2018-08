By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

The 65 voting coaches — or, in many cases, their sports information directors — appear to be a bit more bullish on LSU than the odds makers in Las Vegas or the press contingent at Southeastern Conference Media Days.

The Tigers were voted No. 24 in the initial edition of the USA Today Coaches Poll, which was released on Thursday morning. LSU has now begun the season ranked in the coaches bowl every year since 2001.

Image: Tiger Rag