By Tyler Nunez | Tiger Rag

After much pomp and circumstance, the College Football Playoff committee released its first Top 25 ranking of the 2018 season, and the Tigers came in at a program-high No. 3.

If the current rankings were to hypothetically hold, LSU would play No. 2 Clemson in their first CFP semifinal appearance with the hope of playing the winner of No. 1 Alabama and No. 4 Notre Dame.

Image: Tiger Rag