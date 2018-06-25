Dig Baton Rouge
LSU lands a top-five recruiting class for 2019 after fifth commitment in a week

1 day ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

 

LSU currently has a top-five recruiting class for 2019, according to 247Sports, after picking up a fifth commitment in as many days.

Three-star cornerback Cordale Flott flipped from Auburn to LSU on Sunday morning after spending the weekend camped in Baton Rouge, making him the fifth player to give Ed Orgeron and Co. a verbal pledge since Wednesday. Flott is ranked as the No. 1 cornerback in the 2019 cycle, per 247Sports.

Now standing at 17 commitments, LSU is presently No. 3 in the 247Sports class rankings for 2019. Only Alabama and Texas A&M remain ahead of the Tigers at this point.

Image: Tiger Rag

 

