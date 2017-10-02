LSU Season Stackup: October

After the homecoming horrors, LSU will have to adjust quickly if they want to remain relevant in the SEC. Here’s our look at what the Tigers have to face before Halloween.

Florida

TBA/ Ben Hill Griffin Stadium- Gainesville, FL.

The Tigers travel into the swamp for the first time since 2014 after last season’s game was moved to Baton Rouge. Florida capitalized on LSU’s sloppy performance, and came away with a victory. This year, the Tigers are still the more talented team than the Gators — who rely on stingy defense to compensate for the team’s lack of offense. Florida’s offense will be led by either former LSU commit Feleipe Franks or Notre Dame transfer Malik Zaire. In the team’s season-opening loss against Michigan, Franks started the game, but was pulled in favor of Zaire. Both quarterbacks were largely ineffective, and only mustered three points on offense. LSU will need to limit turnovers and mistakes on offense against an opportunistic Florida defense if they want to win in the Swamp.

Score: LSU 24, Florida 13

Auburn

TBD-TBD / October 14/ Tiger Stadium- Baton Rouge, LA.

Auburn has not beaten LSU in Death Valley since 1999, but SEC newcomer Jarrett Stidham looks to change that. Stidham, a highly touted quarterback from Texas, transferred to Auburn this summer after leaving Baylor University in the summer of 2016 following the school’s handling of sexual assault by athletes. As a freshman, Stidham threw for 934 yards and 6 touchdowns in three starts at Baylor before injuring his ankle, which sidelined him for the rest of the season. Stidham and Auburn head coach Gus Malzhan will need to rely on former LSU defensive coordinator Kevin Steele to once again stifle the LSU offense. LSU will be coming off a road game against Florida, and Auburn will have played at home against Ole Miss the same weekend.

LSU 17, Auburn 14

Ole Miss

TBA/ Vaught-Hemingway Stadium- Oxford, MS

The previous two times LSU went to Oxford, the defense could not stop quarterbacks Bo Wallace and Chad Kelly. Dave Aranda’s defense will have to do a much better job against star sophomore Shea Patterson. Patterson will not be able to win the game by himself, but he will be able to make it a contest if LSU is not careful. Patterson has shown an ability to extend plays with his feet, and shred defenses with his arm. Patterson — who has little help from his defense — will need to do more than just that if he plans on beating LSU. The Ole Miss defense is devoid of any elite talent, and LSU offense should take advantage.

Score: LSU 41, Ole Miss 17