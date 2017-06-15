LSU sends gear to Washington D.C. for charity baseball game to honor Scalise
Members of Congress will wear purple and gold tonight at a charity baseball game to honor Steve Scalise, the congressman who was shot yesterday at practice for the event, WBRZ reports. Scalise is an LSU alum, and the school sent gear for the players.
#AllforScalise https://t.co/iS05Emx5BM
— LSU (@lsu) June 15, 2017
Here go the @LSUbaseball caps! Hill interns are uniting to distribute them. pic.twitter.com/Y1utYPLzDW
— Eric Pahls (@EricPahls) June 15, 2017
Scalise underwent his third surgery today.READ MORE