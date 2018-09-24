Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Sports

LSU still learning how to finish after close call with LA Tech

James Moran James Moran
18 mins ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

 

All of the ingredients for a classic trap game were there.

LSU was coming off an emotional, physically-draining war of a win at Auburn and spent the week since hearing about how good they are. Hosting Louisiana Tech was an outlier during a stretch of schedule in which LSU will play five Southeastern Conference foes in six weeks.

The Tigers were hosting a particularly game in-state foe in Louisiana Tech that had an innovative offense and some next-level players on each side of the ball. The Bulldogs had the benefit of coming to Baton Rouge off a bye, making them both well rested and harder to prepare for due to a lack of game tape.

Read More and Comment

Image: Tiger Rag

 

James Moran

James Moran

Editor, Tiger Rag

View all posts

You may also like

Sports

The list of charges continue for LSU WR Drake Davis…

By Tyler Nunez | Tiger Rag    Suspended LSU wide receiver Drake Davis had two counts of child pornography added to his list of charges just days after being arrested and held without bail after two arrests in recent weeks for charges of battery...

5 days ago

Get your tickets now!

The Texas Club

september

24sepalldayallday$5 Merch Mule Monday

24sep(sep 24)4:00 pm(sep 24)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bin 77

25sepalldayalldayTaco Tuesday at Rum House

25sepalldayallday$5 Burger Night @ Olive or Twist

25sep(sep 25)6:00 pm(sep 25)6:00 pmCocktails, Curries & Cookies

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X