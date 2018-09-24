LSU still learning how to finish after close call with LA Tech

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor
All of the ingredients for a classic trap game were there.
LSU was coming off an emotional, physically-draining war of a win at Auburn and spent the week since hearing about how good they are. Hosting Louisiana Tech was an outlier during a stretch of schedule in which LSU will play five Southeastern Conference foes in six weeks.
The Tigers were hosting a particularly game in-state foe in Louisiana Tech that had an innovative offense and some next-level players on each side of the ball. The Bulldogs had the benefit of coming to Baton Rouge off a bye, making them both well rested and harder to prepare for due to a lack of game tape.
Image: Tiger Rag