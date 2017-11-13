Dig Baton Rouge
LSU students compete to fight campus hunger

Russell Jones
10 hours ago

Students and chefs at LSU will team up this week to see who can make the tastiest dishes out of food pantry staples… and who’ll get “chopped.”

The Tiger Chopped Challenge will raise money for the LSU Food Pantry, which helps provide food for students in need. People can make donations to the food pantry at the door, and the event itself is free and open to the public.

Competing students and LSU Dining chefs will be given baskets with food pantry items as base ingredients to cook with. Judges will rate each dish on creativity, presentation, product utilization and flavor.

LSU alumnus and celebrity chef Jay Ducote will emcee the challenge, which is part of National Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week.

People who can’t make it to the event and who wish to help the food pantry can check out the LSU Food Pantry Amazon Wish List. You can also visit the LSU Food Pantry website to check out items needed for Thanksgiving care packages and more.

Image: LSU Foundation

