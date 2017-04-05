A few LSU students have decided to help Internet users determine the validity of news stories through a new website, according to a University Relations news release. The website was created by campus civic engagement group Geaux Vote LSU.

The website includes helpful tips for how to determine whether a story is “fake,” such as checking the URL, double checking sources used in the article and installing fake news detecting Google Chrome Extensions.

“We hope we can get out in the community and show some red flags. You might be doing this already and not even realize it,” said Geaux Vote President Kaylin Parker in the release.

Want to learn more about the website? Geaux Vote will host a forum on April 17 at 6 p.m. at the LSU Manship School of Mass Communication.

You can visit the website here.

