A few LSU students are making dresses out of an unconventional material for a good cause.

Members of the Fashion Association at LSU sketched dresses to be made out of paper hearts for Hemline for Hearts, a competition created by the American Heart Association, Macy’s and the group, WAFB reports.

Students in the group whose sketches were approved will make dresses using only a mannequin and the hearts. The dresses they make will be on display at the Mall of Louisiana following the event scheduled for Jan. 28. Students will build the dresses from 1 to 4 p.m. Judging will follow.

