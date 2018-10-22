By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

As fans scrambled for cover in the middle of the first quarter, you couldn’t tell if they were fleeing from the rare rainfall in Death Valley or averting their eyes from the sloppy mess playing out on the field below.

In a day and age when football increasingly resembles basketball on grass, this was more like rugby in the mud.

LSU wanted to pay tribute to the 100-year anniversary of the “silent” season — context: LSU didn’t play football in 1918 because students were fighting in World War I — with alternate uniforms. Perhaps LSU and Mississippi State should have just went all in and honored 1918 by doing away with the forward pass for the night.

Image: Tiger Rag