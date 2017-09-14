LSU suspends Greek activity after student death

LSU President F. King Alexander suspended all Greek activity on the campus after LSU Police announced they were investigating a student’s death as a hazing incident.

The Advocate reports 18-year-old Maxwell Gruver died after being taken to the hospital Wednesday night from the Phi Delta Theta house. Alexander said the university was notified by someone from the Phi Delta organization around noon Thursday, according to reporter Emma Discher.

LSU president said they're investigating w "utmost seriousness." Called hazing "dangerous, irresponsible and dangerous." #LSU pic.twitter.com/WaQLEMrv21 — Emma Discher (@EmmaDischer) September 14, 2017

Police surrounded the Phi Delta house on Dalrymple Drive with crime scene tape Thursday. Alexander said they were told alcohol played a part in Gruver’s going to the hospital, but authorities did not release an official cause of death.

The Daily Reveille reported that Phi Delta’s chapter was also suspended as a result of the incident.

Alexander said a meeting of all Greek presidents would happen later Thursday.

Image: Maxwell Gruver / Facebook