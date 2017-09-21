LSU to hold anti-hazing rally

LSU’s student government plans to hold a rally against hazing on the campus Thursday afternoon.

The rally comes after a student, Maxwell Gruver, died in what the university said was being investigated as hazing. Gruver had just joined the Phi Delta Theta fraternity, and an autopsy showed he died with elevated alcohol and marijuana levels in his bloodstream.

The Reveille reported that organizers want the rally to bring in more than just Greek-affiliated students to the hazing conversation.

Last week's tragedy affects not just Greek life, but all of LSU and Baton Rouge. We must be united if we want to end hazing at LSU. pic.twitter.com/PYeOOzQ9Ps — LSU SG (@LSU_SG) September 19, 2017

“The idea of the whole thing is to have a time for students to come and mourn, process, have a support system and have access to resources that they might need,” said SG vice president Leah Sanders.

The rally on the steps of the memorial tower will be student-run, and mental health resources will be on hand along with LSU Cares, which allows students to anonymously report hazing or other incidents like sexual harassment.

#LSU protects the confidentiality of those who report hazing activities. Report it: https://t.co/LyF1dQP8cE — LSU Dean of Students (@LSUdeanstudents) September 20, 2017

LSU President F. King Alexander called for a week of remembrance and reflection after Gruver’s death. The university also banned all Greek activity and organized events for the near future.