LSU to hold open forums regarding master planning process this week
Those interested in learning more about LSU’s master planning process will have the chance to attend open forums this week, according to a University Relations news release.
At the forums, NBBJ, LSU’s master planning firm, will present a preliminary draft of the plan. The plan details future physical developments of LSU’s campus.
The open forum for students, sponsored by LSU Student Government, will be held Feb. 15 from 5-6 p.m. The open forum for LSU faculty, staff and the general public will be held Feb. 16 from 4-5 p.m. in the Memorial Tower.
More information on LSU’s master planning process can be found here.