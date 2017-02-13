Those interested in learning more about LSU’s master planning process will have the chance to attend open forums this week, according to a University Relations news release.

At the forums, NBBJ, LSU’s master planning firm, will present a preliminary draft of the plan. The plan details future physical developments of LSU’s campus.

The open forum for students, sponsored by LSU Student Government, will be held Feb. 15 from 5-6 p.m. The open forum for LSU faculty, staff and the general public will be held Feb. 16 from 4-5 p.m. in the Memorial Tower.

More information on LSU’s master planning process can be found here.

Comments