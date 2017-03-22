LSU’s newest basketball head coach will be introduced to the public today at noon, according to lsusports.net. Will Wade will make an appearance in the central lobby on the second floor of LSU’s Student Union.

There are perks to getting there early: McDonald’s will provide free lunch to the first 200 students to attend the event. Plus, LSU Cheerleaders, Mike the Tiger and the Tiger Girls will make appearances.

Wade was hired late Monday night. He was previously head coach at Virginia Commonwealth University.

Touch down in Baton Rouge! Can't wait to introduce Head Coach @wwadelsu to the #LSU family Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/CsFrnIuNxX — LSU Basketball (@LSUBasketball) March 21, 2017

Photo via Flickr Commons by Jeff Horne.

