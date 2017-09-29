LSU to require freshmen to live on campus

LSU announced Friday they will require incoming freshmen to live on campus starting in 2018.

There will be some exceptions, such as for students older than 21 or students who live in a residence owned by their parents within 50 miles of campus.

LSU’s Residential Life website says the university now has the housing space needed for those freshmen, which is part of the reason they made the transition. Many other SEC universities already require freshmen to live on campus for their first year.

“Living on campus not only provides incredible academic benefits (increased GPA, retention and graduation rates), but it also offers an immediate opportunity for Tigers to make new friends and build a community, which eases the transition between high school and college,” the webpage says.

A full list of requirements and exceptions can be found on the ResLife website.

Image: Dave Dixon