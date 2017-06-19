The Tigers will meet the Beavers tonight at TD Ameritrade Park in Omaha, Nebraska at 6 p.m. CST. You can watch the game on ESPN or online at WatchESPN.com. If you prefer to listen, the game will also be on the LSU Sports Radio Network and www.LSUsports.net/live.

LSU is the No.4 NCAA Tournament National Seed. The Beavers are the No. 1 National Seed.

“Oregon State really has an outstanding ball club,” said LSU coach Paul Mainieri, according to LSU Sports Information. “It seems like every player in their lineup was chosen in the draft, and they have a tremendous pitching staff with a sub-2.00 ERA. We have a lot of respect for (OSU) Coach (Pat) Casey and his staff, and I expect that this game will be a complete blast. Both teams are outstanding and will play with every bit of heart that they have, and hopefully, we’ll score more runs than they do.”

Photo by Sean Gasser.

