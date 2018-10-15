Dig Baton Rouge
LSU vaults itself back into the national picture

James Moran
12 hours ago

By JAMES MORAN | Tiger Rag Editor

 

The afternoon began with special operations soldiers parachuting into Tiger Stadium with surgical efficiency.

By nightfall, a bourbon-reeking mob was storming that same patch of grass by the thousand, bounding over waist-high fences and each other to get in on the raucous celebration.

In between, LSU vaulted itself back into both the Southeastern Conference and national championship conversations by way of a 36-16 shellacking of formerly-undefeated Georgia, the No. 2 team in the country.

