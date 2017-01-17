LSU is making strides when it comes to recycling. In 2016, the university participated in the GameDay Recycling Challenge, a competition among 78 colleges and universities around the nation aimed at reducing gameday waste.

LSU placed first in the competition for the second year in a row, according to a university relations news release.

“LSU receiving back-to-back EPA GameDay Challenge awards can be directly attributed to the efforts of Campus Sustainability and our students, faculty and staff to become a leader among its peers in higher education sustainability and recycling,” said Tammy Millican, executive director for facility and property oversight, in the release.

The university recycled 78,200 pounds in the 2016 challenge.

Comments