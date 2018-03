By CODY WORSHAM | Tiger Rag Associate Editor

If you like your hoops scalding hot, Cajun spicy, and potentially combustible, you’ll want to get to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center on Wednesday night when LSU and UL-Lafayette square off in the first round of the NIT.

Don’t get there for 6 p.m., when the game is set to tip. Show up at least an hour early, or you might miss the fireworks.