LSU’s Arden Key is back with the Tigers.

The outside linebacker returned to the team today following shoulder surgery. This is Key’s third season as a starter for LSU.

“Arden had shoulder surgery and everything went as planned,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said, according to LSU Sports Information. “We are looking forward to having Arden rejoin the team tomorrow (Monday).”

LSU announced in February that Key was taking some time away from the team for “personal reasons,” but in April the player announced he was “not sitting out his junior year.”

