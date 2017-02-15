LSU’s Arden Key to ‘take some time away’ from football
LSU linebacker/defensive end Arden Key is taking a step back from football, the school announced earlier today. Key is taking time off for “personal reasons.”
“In consultation with our staff and his family, Arden Key has decided to take some time away from football for personal reasons,” LSU coach Ed Orgeron said in a statement. “We fully support Arden in his decision and look forward to welcoming him back home to the Tiger family at the appropriate time.”
Key is a sophomore from Atlanta, Georgia.