LSU’s annual spring music concert Groovin’ has been moved from the LSU Parade Ground to the Pete Maravich Assembly Center, The Daily Reveille reports. The concert venue was changed due to inclement weather on the day of the show, March 30.

The pre-party for the event will begin at 6:30 p.m. on the floor of the PMAC. The show, featuring Ke$ha, begins at 8:30 p.m.

Groovin’ is free and open to the public.

READ MORE

Photo by Tim Johnson.

Comments