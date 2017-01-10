Ride-sharing service Lyft may be heading to the capital city.

The company appears on the city-parish’s list of registered businesses, according to The Greater Baton Rouge Business Report. In addition to its place on the list, Lyft held orientation sessions for new drivers on Jan. 8 and 9.

The Taxi Cab Control Board approved Lyft as a transportation network company in Baton Rouge back in October, meaning it’s in compliance with local regulations, according to The Business Report.

