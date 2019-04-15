Mac & Moon to Open Location at White Star Market

Kristina Ostrom, owner of Mac & Moon, has announced that she will be opening a new location in White Star Market next month. The Lafayette native has built a loyal following both in her hometown, as well as in New Orleans, where she also has a Mac & Moon location in the Auction House Market food hall.

Mac & Moon features an array of gluten free macaroons, created from scratch by Ostrom’s team. In addition, the menu will feature rolled ice creams, bubble teas, milk shakes and other flavorful items.

While Ostrom is based in Lafayette, her business quickly grew in the New Orleans area. She popped up her store at St. Roch Market, and her short stint there proved to be successful. She continues to operate her permanent location in the Auction House Market food hall as well.



“Our concept plays extremely well in the food hall environment,” said Ostrom. “We can easily modify our menus to meet consumer demand, and we run a very efficient operation. I’ve had my eye on a spot inside White Star since before the food hall opened, so I am extremely excited to now have a presence there.”

Mac & Moon expects to be open the first week of May. Follow the link here for more updates for this exciting chapter for White Star Market!