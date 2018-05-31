Mad for Mid City

Five reasons Mid City is the hot, new place to live

1. Shopping

Whatever your tastes may be, there is something for you in Mid City. Options range from long-standing vintage shops to high-end home décor and art galleries. With more retail spaces opening throughout the area in the near future, Mid City’s appeal grows—not only for people who live in the neighborhood, but for the entire city. All the proposed business developments scheduled in the next year or two could transform Government Street into a pedestrian-friendly shopper’s paradise reminiscent of New Orleans’ Magazine Street.

“Tim’s Garage has cool t-shirts and more. Brad, the owner, seems like a fun, creative guy who’s supportive of other local creatives.”

—Sean Gasser

2. Food/Drink

You would have to live under a rock to not notice the slew of amazing eateries in Mid City. From pillars of the community to the newest pie on the block, Mid City offers something for everyone. Also, French Truck and Rêve have upped the coffee game of the area, while Radio Bar is clearly a favorite neighborhood bar where everybody knows your name.

“The best thing about these places are the aesthetics, creative atmosphere, and artisan twists on everyday foods and drinks. I have also seen many new businesses collaborating with organizations for charitable causes, such as Radio Bar and Second Chance Dog Rescue, and it warms my soul.” —Alexandra Giardina

3. Arts

All you need to do is drive around Mid City to see that it is a hub for the arts. Many buildings and businesses display large colorful murals that make a statement and bring life to drab spaces. Local businesses display artist pieces while official galleries offer a wider selection. There is no shortage of spaces to hear live music with many restaurants hosting on their outdoor patios. The former Atomic Pop Shop hosted hundreds of concerts, and with Mid City Ballroom, The Guru, 524 Studios, and the Bee Nice Backyard concerts, music fills Mid City with happy tones and good vibes.

“One of the things I’ve appreciated are the venues in the area available for local musicians and artists to hold performances or host their artwork. Because of these places, Mid City is becoming quite the location for a potential arts district in Baton Rouge.” —Tara Bennett

4. Events

The people of Mid City all have one thing in common—big love for their neighborhood. And nothing says love like creating and planning events to bring the whole city to celebrate what you’re so proud of. Mid City Makers Market, Mini Makers Market, Ogden Park Prowl, White Light Night, Hot Art Cool Nights, Wearin’ of the Green parade, and the newest gem, Mid City Gras bring Baton Rougeans from across the city to revel in everything Mid City has to offer.

“I live in Mid City and just attended my first Hot Art, Cool Nights. We had so much fun! I loved hopping from place to place, seeing all the art and visiting the local businesses. I was also surprised to find everything so reasonably priced and in my millenial Mid City budget.” —Andre Hellickson

5. Community

Though there are a few definitions of the physical boundaries of Mid City, in any case it spans a couple hundred city blocks. Within that area are smaller pockets where demographics shift from one end of the spectrum to another. Crime rates vary greatly from one area to the next. And none of that is as important as the unifying undertones of Mid City. Everyone wants what’s best for the neighborhood. From clean up efforts, to supporting local businesses, the residents of Mid City certainly embrace a sense of community and perseverance.

“It’s a place where you know your neighbors, and the cashier at your grocery store, and the lady who walks her dogs down your street every day. It’s like a small town mentality in a big city, where everyone is just out there supporting each other and cheering each other on.” —Mandy Samson

