Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
BusinessDowntownNews

Magpie Café announces closure of downtown location

Staff
9 hours ago

Magpie Café announced on Facebook  and Instagram Tuesday, June 11 that this will be the last week its downtown location will stay open, and the final day of operations will be Friday, June 14. The café will be open 7 am – 3 pm through Friday.

Magpie Overpass and Pointe Marie will continue operating as normal.

“In 2015, expansion to a second cafe location seemed to be the right path for Magpie. We loved the experience and have no regrets. We are proud of the restaurant space we built, teams we assembled, and friends we made. Now in 2019, consolidation is the best way to provide the best experience to our team and our customers,” they said in the post.

View this post on Instagram

It is with mixed emotions that we announce this Friday, June 14, will be the last day of operations for our downtown cafe. Magpie Overpass and Pointe Marie will continue with the same operating hours without change. We are so grateful to the the community for the support it has shown us since we opened the downtown cafe doors almost 3 years ago. We feel that a business and brand is a living breathing entity. As such, there is expansion and contraction. In 2015, expansion to a second cafe location seemed to be the right path for Magpie. We loved the experience and have no regrets. We are proud of the restaurant space we built, teams we assembled, and friends we made. Now in 2019, consolidation is the best way to provide the best experience to our team and our customers As Heraclitus said, “Change is the only constant in Life”. That is how Magpie was created over 7 years ago, and so it is today. Thank you! From the Magpie family, we hope that you are making an intentional effort to Live What You Love.

A post shared by Magpie Café (@magpie_cafe) on

This announcement comes less than a week after the news that Driftwood Cask & Barrel has closed, joining the recent closures of other Third Street businesses, including Huey’s Bar, Somos Bandidos and 1913 nightclub.

Comments

You may also like

june

12jun11:00 am10:00 pmTacos for TaTas @ The Rum House

12jun3:00 pm9:00 pmWine Down Wednesdays

12jun6:00 pm8:00 pmSpa Night @ HOTWORX

12jun6:30 pm9:30 pmBaton Rouge Pride Presents: Bowling with PRIDE @ Circle Bowl

12jun7:00 pm9:00 pmAstronomy on Tap @ Varsity Theatre

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X