Magpie Café announces closure of downtown location

Magpie Café announced on Facebook and Instagram Tuesday, June 11 that this will be the last week its downtown location will stay open, and the final day of operations will be Friday, June 14. The café will be open 7 am – 3 pm through Friday.

Magpie Overpass and Pointe Marie will continue operating as normal.

“In 2015, expansion to a second cafe location seemed to be the right path for Magpie. We loved the experience and have no regrets. We are proud of the restaurant space we built, teams we assembled, and friends we made. Now in 2019, consolidation is the best way to provide the best experience to our team and our customers,” they said in the post.

This announcement comes less than a week after the news that Driftwood Cask & Barrel has closed, joining the recent closures of other Third Street businesses, including Huey’s Bar, Somos Bandidos and 1913 nightclub.