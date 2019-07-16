Main Event entertainment center to open in Mall of Louisiana

Main Event, a family-friendly entertainment center, is opening a Baton Rouge location in the Mall of Louisiana and will be the first Louisiana location. The entertainment center opens on August 28 but is currently booking parties and events.

The 49,000 square foot center will feature 22 bowling lanes, laser tag, gravity ropes with a zip line, billiard, shuffleboard and an arcade with over 130 games.

Main Event also features a full-service bar, as well as a menu of appetizers, entrees and desserts including pretzel dippers, teriyaki salmon, buffalo chicken wrap, a bacon and cheddar burger, sundaes and cinnamon sugar donut holes. The center also offers kids food items, too, like Super Sliders and Mac & Cheese Twirls.