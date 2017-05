Roux 61 is asking fans to help fill the house when a major TV network comes to the restaurant today. The restaurant posted the message to Facebook:

The posts asks patrons to be there between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

The restaurant also posted this message earlier in the week:

This is the second time this week a major network has visited a Baton Rouge restaurant. Yesterday, Food Network filmed at Fat Cow.

