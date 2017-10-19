Make room for Brunch Fest now

Brunch is an important part of many weekend plans in Baton Rouge. This weekend it goes even higher-profile with Mid-City’s first ever Brunch Fest.

Dedicated to all things between breakfast and lunch, the festival takes place Saturday at the Baton Rouge Gallery. The biggest brunchers in the city will be on hand with booths, food, and booze for attendees to sample. The list includes:

Ruby Slipper

The Overpass Merchant

Barbosa’s BBQ

The Pelican House

Kolache Kitchen

Mestizo

Brickyard Edibles

Breck’s Bistro

The Cajun Spoon

Magpie Cafe

Chefs and restaurants will compete for Best Booth and the People’s Choice Award. Brunchers can also enjoy the gallery’s art, live music, and a big-screen tailgate ahead of the LSU vs. Ole Miss game.

The event is family friendly with children under 9 getting in for free, with activities for kids as well.

Tickets are available online, and food samples will cost $5 to $10 a plate.

Image: BatonRougeBrunchFest.com