Make room for Brunch Fest now

Brunch is an important part of many weekend plans in Baton Rouge. This weekend it goes even higher-profile with Mid-City’s first ever Brunch Fest.
Dedicated to all things between breakfast and lunch, the festival takes place Saturday at the Baton Rouge Gallery. The biggest brunchers in the city will be on hand with booths, food, and booze for attendees to sample. The list includes:
- Ruby Slipper
- The Overpass Merchant
- Barbosa’s BBQ
Can you smell what Alex Barbosa from Barbosa's Barbeque & Catering is cooking for BRunchFest? This is a breakfast Brisket Taco that will be available for you on October 21st at the Baton Rouge Gallery – center for contemporary art! . Did you get your ticket yet? If not, go to: http://www.batonrougebrunchfest.com
- The Pelican House
- Kolache Kitchen
- Mestizo
- Brickyard Edibles
- Breck’s Bistro
- The Cajun Spoon
- Magpie Cafe
Chefs and restaurants will compete for Best Booth and the People’s Choice Award. Brunchers can also enjoy the gallery’s art, live music, and a big-screen tailgate ahead of the LSU vs. Ole Miss game.
The event is family friendly with children under 9 getting in for free, with activities for kids as well.
Tickets are available online, and food samples will cost $5 to $10 a plate.
Image: BatonRougeBrunchFest.com