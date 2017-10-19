Dig Baton Rouge
Dig Baton Rouge
Food & Drink

Make room for Brunch Fest now

Russell Jones
7 mins ago

Brunch is an important part of many weekend plans in Baton Rouge. This weekend it goes even higher-profile with Mid-City’s first ever Brunch Fest.

Dedicated to all things between breakfast and lunch, the festival takes place Saturday at the Baton Rouge Gallery. The biggest brunchers in the city will be on hand with booths, food, and booze for attendees to sample. The list includes:

  • Ruby Slipper
  • The Overpass Merchant
  • Barbosa’s BBQ

  • The Pelican House
  • Kolache Kitchen
  • Mestizo
  • Brickyard Edibles
  • Breck’s Bistro
  • The Cajun Spoon
  • Magpie Cafe

Chefs and restaurants will compete for Best Booth and the People’s Choice Award. Brunchers can also enjoy the gallery’s art, live music, and a big-screen tailgate ahead of the LSU vs. Ole Miss game.

The event is family friendly with children under 9 getting in for free, with activities for kids as well.

Tickets are available online, and food samples will cost $5 to $10 a plate.

Image: BatonRougeBrunchFest.com

Comments

You may also like

october

01octallday31alldayTin Roof Month @ Burgersmith

16octallday19alldayBoil & Roux: 99¢ Margaritas

16oct(oct 16)4:00 pm20(oct 20)4:00 pmHappy Hour @ Bar Louie

16oct(oct 16)4:00 pm20(oct 20)4:00 pmBin 77 Happy Hour

17oct(oct 17)10:30 am22(oct 22)10:30 amHappy Hour @ BRQ

Follow us

Don't be shy, get in touch. We love meeting interesting people and making new friends.

Most popular

X