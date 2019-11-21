Holiday parties and dinners can be impressive and overwhelming, but they can be a little more manageable with a little help from our lovely local spice shop.

Turkey – The best way to get a moist, flavorful turkey is to brine it before you roast it. Red Stick Spice offers two methods to help you out. A wet brine that you cook, cool then soak your bird in, and a dry blend that you rub on and let sit for 12 hours before cooking. It’s an easy shortcut to a step lots of folks skip.

Ham– Ham is all about the glaze. Red Stick has a versatile one that can save you some time while adding flavor. It has mustard, sugar, shallots, mushroom powder and hickory powder. You can apply it straight from the jar for a crunchy outer layer, or simmer it with apple juice for basting and glazing.

Dessert – The shop has a great selection of cobbler mixes to choose from including Bourbon Vanilla, Cinnamon Spiced Crisp and Chai Spiced cobbler. If you are baking from scratch, they have you covered with top of the line cinnamon options, ginger, nutmeg, pumpkin pie and chai blends.

Drinks – Red Stick Spice blends up it’s own mulling spices so you can really impress your guests with the most festive holiday drinks. Warm up wine or cider with this lovely spice blend for a winter treat, all while giving your house a dreamy aroma.

As always, the super helpful staff at Red Stick Spice will be there with all the instruction, inspiration and pep talks you might need.