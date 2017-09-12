Calling all DIY-ers, crafters, programmers and makers: the East Baton Rouge Parish Library wants you to show off your skills.

Booth space is still available for the library’s fourth annual Mini Maker Faire on Oct. 21. The event embraces do-it-yourself or group collaboration projects, hobbies, and crafts both hi-tech and lo-tech.

This year will have a special focus on Louisiana Food Culture and cooking. Local chefs and businesses will hold demonstrations, including blogger and TV personality Chef Jay Ducote, locally known Chef Celeste, Tin Roof Brewing, and a variety of local food trucks.

For more on the Mini Makers Faire visit the EBR Parish Library’s website. Signups for a booth are open until Sept. 21.

