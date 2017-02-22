If you’ve ever wanted to see the cult classic film “Donnie Darko” on the big screen, you’re going to be marking your calendar soon. The film is coming to the Manship Theatre in honor of its 15th anniversary on April 1. The film, starring Jake Gyllenhaal, was released in 2001.

In a 2001 review, The San Francisco Chronicle described the movie best: “It starts out as a suburban satire, with a right-on, quizzical performance by Jake Gyllenhaal as a troubled teenager who seems to know more than he lets on. It turns into a psychological drama with an amazing twist — a jet engine plunges into the boy’s bedroom. Then it takes a wild leap into the unknown with a sci-fi foray into “worm holes” in the universe, and time travel that doubles back on itself.”

The movie has an 8.1/10 rating on Imdb.

Comments