Marijuana contract finalized for LSU AgCenter

The LSU AgCenter said Monday it finalized its contract to grow medicinal marijuana with GB Sciences Louisiana.

The group is a branch of GB Sciences, a Las Vegas-based cannabis grower. Under the terms of the contract the AgCenter will receive $3.4 million or 10 percent of gross revenue, whichever is greater, over five years.

GB Sciences has filed a patent to grow medical marijuana to treat chronic pain and heart therapies as well as chronic arthritis, Crohn’s disease, inflammatory bowel disease and asthma.

The AgCenter said production will happen at an off-campus facility, and no students or anyone younger than 21 would be employed there. GB Sciences is contracted only to produce oils, pills, sprays, topical applications, patches or suppositories.

Louisiana law does not allow any marijuana product to be inhaled, raw or smoked. The AgCenter also said no taxpayer money was being spent on this project.

The LSU AgCenter has had preliminary discussions with LSU’s Pennington Biomedical Research Center and Health Science Centers in New Orleans and Shreveport about opportunities for research collaboration. Research likely will include variety development, growth management practices, extraction techniques, compound identification and isolation, drug delivery methods and efficacy testing.

The LSU Board of Supervisors must still approve the contract, and will meet again on Sept. 22.

