Always wanted to see Lorde, Snoop Dogg and Kings of Leon all in one place? You’re going to like this year’s Jazz Fest lineup.

The 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup was announced today. According to the festival website, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and more will perform at the April 28-May 7 festival.

To see the full lineup, including the day-by-day lineup, click here.

Who are you most excited to see at Jazz Fest this year?

