Maroon 5, Stevie Wonder, more to perform at Jazz Fest
Always wanted to see Lorde, Snoop Dogg and Kings of Leon all in one place? You’re going to like this year’s Jazz Fest lineup.
The 2017 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival lineup was announced today. According to the festival website, Stevie Wonder, Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers, Maroon 5 and more will perform at the April 28-May 7 festival.
To see the full lineup, including the day-by-day lineup, click here.
Who are you most excited to see at Jazz Fest this year?