Maru Bread Co. brings homemade, artisan bread to local pop ups

Breaking bread is a tale as old as time, and Moeko Glynn is bringing homemade, artisan bread to the Baton Rouge area.

Moeko Glynn moved to Baton Rouge in 2011 with her husband who was native to the area, and after moving, Glynn started baking bread as a way to occupy her free time in a new city. She began to fall in love with the art of baking, and her hobby quickly turned into a business.

One of Glynn’s friends introduced her to one of the organizers of Mid-City Makers Market, and thus, Maru Bread Co. was born.

“I call it a business, but this is something I love to do. So I feel kind of awkward calling it a business because I still enjoy it,” Glynn said.

Glynn says her favorite items to bake are her croissants and sourdough bread, and her sourdough bread is one of the first things she began baking when she moved to Baton Rouge. She enjoys baking and selling bread from home because it fits perfectly in her lifestyle of raising two kids.

“At this point, I’m not going to have a brick and mortar store, but I might change my mind in the future. For now, this works best for me, and I can control everything by myself,” Glynn said. “I want to connect with people through my baking business.”

Glynn makes croissants and bagels for Revé Coffee in White Star Market, and customers can place personal orders by messaging her on Facebook and Instagram.



She also hosts pop-ups on two or three Saturdays a month at 605 Ingleside Drive. Her next pop-up is this Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9:30 to 12:00 or whenever the last bread is sold.