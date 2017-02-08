A new Freeform TV show has chosen New Orleans for production, according to a Louisiana Economic Development news release. The show, “Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger,” has already started production.

The show will feature a teen superhero couple, Tyrone “Ty” Johnson and Tandy Bowen, from Marvel Comics.

“It is my honor to welcome Marvel and its production team to our great state,” Gov. Edwards said in the release. “Since 2002, Louisiana has been the location destination for more than $6 billion in film and TV production. Disney’s continuation of a long relationship with Louisiana and our crews, soundstages and locations comes as great news for the television industry professionals who work here, and for our resourceful vendors who supply and equip film and TV productions so well.”

