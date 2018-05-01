May 2018: In This Issue

What defines something as “the greatest?” Back in the day, I thought Creed was “the greatest” band ever. Shut up, I wasn’t alone. At one point, we all thought a mobile phone the size of a toaster was “the greatest.” My point is, as time moves on, our tastes change, new things appear in our lives, and we are always looking for the next greatest. Baton Rouge Area’s Greatest Awards proves that.

I love our BRAG Awards. It’s a yearly chance to cast your vote for your favorite people, places, and events around Baton Rouge. It’s the greatest of the city, chosen by the city. Over 7,000 of you voted in this year’s awards. And when all was said and done, that broke down to 76 winners in over 90 categories.

Many of the BRAG winners are local, Baton Rouge-owned businesses. This town likes to support its own and that is something to be super proud of, Red Stick. If you’re itching to see who came out on top, you’ll find the answers inside this issue. From Greatest Overall Restaurant to Greatest Community Event, you might be surprised at who took the #1 spot.

The BRAG Awards are not all we have for you though, there’s still a sampling of all your usual favorites—arts, entertainment, food, drink, and fashion. There’s even a chance for your Instagram shots to be featured if you tag your photos with #iDigBR! So, look for your friends and neighbors in our pages. My favorite thing about DIG is that it is entirely made up of the people of this amazing city, and that’s what makes us the greatest.

Stay classy, BR!

Season Vining

Editor-in-Chief

DIG Baton Rouge