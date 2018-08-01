Meal Prep 101

A few simple, but delicious ideas for healthy lunches

There’s something exhilarating about trying out a new recipe. From the moment you scribble down the ingredients your mind and stomach are gearing up for a whirlwind of flavors. Often, we save these new attempts for big parties or weekends, leaving our weekdays—especially lunches—to suffer from the monotony of turkey sandwiches and Ceasar salads. Food, lunch included, is not merely fuel, but should excite you. Even if your days are busy and filled with things you must do, allow food to be something you consciously make to treat yourself. To help you break from the monotony, DIG has discovered a few simple, yet adventurous, recipes to get you started. Even better? Most of these ingredients can be sourced from local vendors—like Red Stick Farmers Market or Iverstine Farms Butcher—ensuring super fresh ingredients.

Honey Sriracha Meatball Bowls

Meal prep is big these days, but it’s easy to be intimidated by the endless recipes online until you’re left thinking, “Where do I start?” We’ve picked out the perfect beginner recipe that’s easy, but filled with intense flavor. Divvy these meatballs and add brown rice into 4 or 8 servings and dig in!

INGREDIENTS

For the meatballs:

• 2 lb. lean ground turkey

• 1 cup whole wheat panko breadcrumbs

• 2 eggs

• ¼ cup green onions, chopped

• ½ tsp garlic powder

• ½ tsp salt

• ½ tsp black pepper

For the sauce:

• ¼ cup Sriracha

• 3 Tbsp reduced-sodium soy sauce

• 3 Tbsp rice vinegar

• 3 Tbsp honey

• 1 Tbsp grated fresh ginger

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• ½ tsp toasted sesame oil

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat oven to 375°F. In a large bowl, mix together turkey, breadcrumbs, eggs, green onions, garlic powder and salt/pepper until well combined. Shape mixture into 1½-inch balls (you’ll make roughly 40) and place, spaced apart, on prepared baking sheets lightly sprayed with cooking spray.

Bake meatballs for 20 to 25 minutes, or until browned and cooked through. While the meatballs are baking, combine all the ingredients for the sauce in a small saucepan and bring to a boil over medium heat, whisking continuously. Reduce heat and simmer for 8 to 10 minutes (the sauce will start to thicken) then toss with the meatballs.

Serve immediately over brown rice and top with green onions and a few sesame seeds. Enjoy!

Buffalo Cauliflower Bites

Hot wings don’t have to be reserved for parties or special occasions. They’re messy, fun and often remind us of good times with great friends. Here, we have a vegetarian friendly, delicious take on Buffalo wings that can easily be doused in any of your favorite wing sauce flavors.

Ingredients:

• 6 cups of fresh cauliflower florets

• 2 tsp garlic powder

• a pinch of salt

• a pinch of pepper

• 1 tsp butter, melted

• ¾ cup Frank’s RedHot hot sauce

Directions

Preheat oven to 450°F.

Spray a baking sheet with olive oil. Set aside. Mix the garlic powder, salt, pepper, melted butter, and hot sauce in a small bowl. Add the cauliflower into a large gallon-sized bag, pour the buffalo sauce into the bag. Shake until the cauliflower florets are fully coated. Spread on a baking sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes. Serve with ranch or blue cheese dressing.

Chicken Taco Lettuce Wraps

Everyone, and I do mean everyone, loves tacos; however, they aren’t always the healthiest food choice. To help with that, we’ve found a recipe that is a fresh alternative to drive-through Mexican food. The best part? It can be as unique as you’d like: add your own favorite toppings or change what meat you’d like to use. This recipe will make 4 servings at only 161 calories per serving.

Ingredients

Grilled Taco Chicken

• 1 lb. boneless, skinless chicken breasts or thighs

• 2 Tbsp taco seasoning

• 2 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 Tbsp olive oil

To Assemble

• 8 leaves romaine lettuce, rinsed

• 1 avocado, diced

• 1 tomato, diced

• 1/4 cup onion, diced

Cilantro Sauce

• 1/2 cup loosely packed cilantro

• 1/2 cup Greek Yogurt, sour-cream or mayo

• 2 Tbsp olive oil

• 1 jalapeño, optional

• 1 clove garlic, minced

• Juice of 1/2 lime

• Pinch of salt

Instructions

To Cook Chicken:

Add the chicken, garlic, olive oil, and spices in a large bowl or zip-seal bag. Place in fridge and let marinate for at least 15-30 minutes or up to 24 hours. Remove chicken from marinade and discard marinade. Place chicken on a grill or pan, heated to medium-high heat. Let chicken cook until it is no longer pink on the inside, about 9-10 minutes per side (or until it has reached an internal temperature of 165°F).

To Make Cilantro Sauce:

Place all the ingredients in a food processor and blend for 1 minute or until creamy.

To Assemble:

Layer lettuce wraps with chicken, tomatoes, onion, and avocado. Drizzle with cilantro sauce or your favorite taco sauce. Try any of these recipes or let them inspire you to create something totally your own—either way, allow your lunches to be your break from the day and from the routine by staying bold and adventurous.