Medical Marijuana could reach Louisiana by this Summer

Get your prescriptions ready: the first medical marijuana sales in the state could happen as early as summer 2019.

This news follows a report from LSU vice president of agriculture Bill Richardson, which states that medical cannabis grower GB Sciences plans to submit its final suitability study to Louisiana State Police early this week – making a summer timetable likely for the medicine’s availability.

Nine pharmacies were licensed to dispense medical marijuana in the state in 2018, with those suffering from afflictions such as cancer, AIDS, and epilepsy eligible for doctors’ prescriptions.

