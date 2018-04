The city-parish has issued a commercial remodel permit to convert the old Pepsi distribution center off of Petroleum Dr. into a medical marijuana growing facility.

According to The Business Report, GB Sciences Louisiana (subsidiary of Nevada’s GB Sciences) has received the permit and signed the lease for the 35,00+ square foot building off of Highland Rd.

In addition, more conditions have been added to the list of diseases/disorders eligible for medical marijuana use in Baton Rouge.