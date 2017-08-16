LSU students aren’t the only tigers to move-in on campus this week. According to an LSU news release, “Harvey,” the tiger who could become Mike VII, arrived on campus Aug. 15. He’s being held in the night house, and will remain there for at least a week for observation.

Harvey will be observed by LSU veterinary staff to determine whether he’s the right fit for the school and if he’s healthy. During this time, the 11-month-old tiger will also get acclimated to his new surroundings.

The tiger was donated by Wild at Heart Wildlife Center in Okeechobee, Florida, according to the release.

