Meet shelter pets of the week Kirby and Tailor

Mike Burkett Mike Burkett
6 hours ago

Join us in lending a helping hand to a four-legged friend in need this holiday season.

Meet Kirby!  Kirby’s 10th birthday is coming up in March and he hopes to celebrate it in a loving new home.  Because he is a little bit shy at Cat Haven, Kirby is often overlooked by potential adopters, but he is an affectionate and active companion when he becomes comfortable. Kirby likes to watch birds outside of the window, play with toy mice, and likes to drink dripping water from the faucet. He enjoys a good petting session, but will let you know when he has had enough.  Kirby is front-paw declawed and is used to living with a single, older woman.  He would love to have that kind of quiet life again.  

To learn more about Kirby and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Tailor, aka Bunny, is a terrier mix that loves to play but is also content laying at your feet. This sweet girl is just over a year old, housebroken, and walks well on a leash. Stop by CAA’s new shelter at 2550 Gourrier Avenue and see why this good looking scruffy is a staff favorite.

Companion Animal Alliance is a nonprofit organization that was formed in 2010 to increase the save rate of animals in our community. Caring for nearly 9,000 animals each year including cats, dogs, horses, wildlife, and exotic animals, CAA has increased the save rate of animals to 70% annually from 20% in 2010. For more information, follow CAA on Facebook or Instagram, or contact by phone at 225-408-5360

