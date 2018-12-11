Meet shelter pets of the week Kirby and Tailor

Join us in lending a helping hand to a four-legged friend in need this holiday season.

Meet Kirby! Kirby’s 10th birthday is coming up in March and he hopes to celebrate it in a loving new home. Because he is a little bit shy at Cat Haven, Kirby is often overlooked by potential adopters, but he is an affectionate and active companion when he becomes comfortable. Kirby likes to watch birds outside of the window, play with toy mice, and likes to drink dripping water from the faucet. He enjoys a good petting session, but will let you know when he has had enough. Kirby is front-paw declawed and is used to living with a single, older woman. He would love to have that kind of quiet life again.

To learn more about Kirby and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.