Meet shelter pets of the week Maurice and Diesel!

New year, new you. Why not mark the new year the right way by welcoming a new friend into your life? You won’t be sorry you did! Meet our latest lovable candidates for adoption, Maurice and Diesel.

3-year-old Maurice is a gentle giant looking for his new furever home. He was living as a stray in Tigerland before being taken in by a kind stranger last year. Unfortunately, his rescuer lost her home and had to ask for Cat Haven’s help to make sure that Maurice stayed safe and well-loved. He is an easy-going, handsome and happy cat – a great companion who would be a great fit for any purrson or family.

To learn more about Maurice and his friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

This is Diesel. Handsome, right? This big guy is a retriever mix and is around three years old. He is house trained, knows sit and can shake. He wins the hearts of everyone he comes in contact with and is enjoying the attention of the adoption counselors while taking up residence in the adoption room.

As much as he is loving all of this attention, Diesel would prefer to be living in a home with his family and soaking up their attention. Visit Diesel at Companion Animal Alliance seven days a week from 10 to 5 and see for yourself what makes him so magnetic. For additional info, call CAA at (225) 408-5360.