Meet shelter pets of the week, Princess and Lovie!

Winter blues got you down? Cuddle up with a new four-legged friend! Visit our shelter pets of the week, Princes and Lovie, today!

Pretty Princess began her life as the kitten of a stray feral mother. A kind stranger took her and her brother in so that they would grow up knowing people were kind and they would have the chance for a safer, healthier life. Princess is quiet and gentle. She is a little shy, but enjoys a good cuddle. She is looking forward to having a family of her own to trust and love.

Visit Princess and her friends at Cat Haven!

To learn more about Princess and her friends at Cat Haven, visit www.cathaven.org or follow Cat Haven on Facebook. The Cat Haven Adoption Center is located at 11130 N. Harrell’s Ferry Rd. and is open to the public every day of the week. For additional inquiries, you can reach Cat Haven at 225-636-2680.

Our sweet Lovie is making a second appearance at CAA. She originally came to them as a stray in October 2017 and was around eight months at the time. Lovie was then adopted five months later in March 2018. We were so excited for this girl because five months is a long time for any pup to be at the shelter. Then, because of life circumstances, Lovie was returned a month shy of her one-year gotcha anniversary.

Come see Lovie and her pals at CAA!

We’re hoping this boxer mix doesn’t have to wait another five months in the shelter for a loving family to bring her home. If you’re ready to give this barely two-year-old girl a home, visit Companion Animal Alliance any day of the week between 10 and 5. If you have any questions about this dog and people friendly girl, call us at 225-408-5361.